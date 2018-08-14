Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.17 Million in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 169,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2,248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 246,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 235,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,066,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,968,000 after buying an additional 351,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

