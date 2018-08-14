Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 37,400 Ameren Corp (AEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,519,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,226 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,518 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,726,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $31,515,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,606,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Ameren’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other Ameren news, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $322,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $689,455 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

