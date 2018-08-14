ConnectJob Reaches Market Capitalization of $419,708.00 (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 45% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, ConnectJob has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. ConnectJob has a total market cap of $419,708.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConnectJob token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010805 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014700 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005015 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About ConnectJob

CJT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here . ConnectJob’s official message board is medium.com/@connectjob_ . The official website for ConnectJob is www.connectjob.io

ConnectJob Token Trading

ConnectJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConnectJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

