Connable Office Inc. Raises Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 61,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

FWONK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.