Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 191.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4,389.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

NYSE HDB opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 18.32%. equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

