CONMED Co. (CNMD) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

CONMED has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CONMED to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,368. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. CONMED has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,266.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $49,129.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

