ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ConforMIS posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 94.69%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFMS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,454. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,006,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 455,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

