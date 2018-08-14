Comparing TransAlta (TAC) and OGE Energy (OGE)

TransAlta (NYSE: OGE) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TransAlta pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and OGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.78 billion 0.92 -$123.42 million ($0.18) -31.67 OGE Energy $2.26 billion 3.23 $619.00 million $1.92 19.06

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TransAlta and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 2 1 0 2.33 OGE Energy 0 5 2 0 2.29

OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.12%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than TransAlta.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -8.42% -1.67% -0.58% OGE Energy 28.26% 10.83% 3.91%

Volatility & Risk

TransAlta has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OGE Energy beats TransAlta on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,546 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,304 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,949 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 346 substations, 29,317 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,824 miles of underground conduit, and 10,875 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,785 structure miles of overhead lines, 282 miles of underground conduit, and 689 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

