Comparing Textainer Group (TGH) and Aaron’s (AAN)

Textainer Group (NYSE: AAN) and Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Textainer Group and Aaron’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Aaron’s 1 2 9 0 2.67

Textainer Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 45.08%. Aaron’s has a consensus target price of $51.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Textainer Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than Aaron’s.

Risk & Volatility

Textainer Group has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aaron’s has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Textainer Group and Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group 13.60% 5.58% 1.53% Aaron’s 8.14% 11.54% 7.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Aaron’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Textainer Group does not pay a dividend. Aaron’s pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aaron’s has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Textainer Group and Aaron’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group $490.85 million 1.72 $19.36 million $0.41 35.98 Aaron’s $3.38 billion 0.94 $292.53 million $2.56 18.04

Aaron’s has higher revenue and earnings than Textainer Group. Aaron’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textainer Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aaron’s beats Textainer Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.2 million containers, representing 3.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 15, 2018, it operated approximately 1,726 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Aaron's, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

