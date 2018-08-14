Comparing Tarena International (TEDU) and Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Tarena International (NASDAQ: LOPE) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tarena International and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 1 5 0 0 1.83 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tarena International presently has a consensus target price of $16.21, indicating a potential upside of 80.54%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Tarena International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International 0.96% 1.25% 0.87% Grand Canyon Education 22.28% 21.38% 16.08%

Risk and Volatility

Tarena International has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tarena International and Grand Canyon Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $292.13 million 1.73 $27.35 million $0.46 19.52 Grand Canyon Education $974.13 million 5.69 $203.31 million $3.96 29.03

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Tarena International. Tarena International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Tarena International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. The company also provides three kid education programs under the TongchengTongmei brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 184 directly managed learning centers in 59 cities. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 90,300 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

