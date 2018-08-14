Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.55 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stock

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $409,106.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,425,859.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $25,048.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,763 shares of company stock worth $7,353,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

