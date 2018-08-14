Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.46 Million in Equity Residential (EQR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 395,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $7,482,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,191,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 359.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 211,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $118,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

