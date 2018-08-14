Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.99 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

