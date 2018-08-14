Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 146.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,951,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,800 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,145,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,039,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 722,576 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,176,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,983 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.