Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 254.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,491,000 after purchasing an additional 443,624 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,091,000 after purchasing an additional 398,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4,624.1% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 306,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at $10,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $160,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,906.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $820,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,463 shares of company stock worth $2,058,706. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

