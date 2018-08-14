Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $280.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 38.01%. research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 389.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.