Cominar REIT (CUF) Given Hold Rating at Desjardins

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Shares of Cominar REIT stock opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$177.05 million for the quarter. Cominar REIT had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 31.34%.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

