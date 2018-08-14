Comerica Bank Has $5.08 Million Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Msci were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Msci by 2,573.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $107.34 and a 12 month high of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Msci had a return on equity of 114.65% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $363.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “$171.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

