Comerica Bank Grows Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 41.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 5,210.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

