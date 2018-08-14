Comerica Bank Acquires New Holdings in Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

EQNR stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.