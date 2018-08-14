Columbia Banking System (COLB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.03 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,136,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after purchasing an additional 661,781 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 76.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 936,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 405,659 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4,223.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 364,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 356,369 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 12.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,032,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,223,000 after buying an additional 344,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,382,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,957,000 after buying an additional 164,134 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

