Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 230,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,093,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 169.6% during the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.32.

NYSE:HD opened at $194.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

