Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 39.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,014,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,421,000 after purchasing an additional 564,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 528,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of CCOI opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.34, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 547.37%.

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,936 in the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.