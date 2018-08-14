CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Press coverage about CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNX Midstream Partners earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.6432236029466 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNXM. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3361 dividend. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.91%.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

