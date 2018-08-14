Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Trading Down 5.6%

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) shares traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.36. 674,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 826,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 target price on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.72 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 681.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloud Peak Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

