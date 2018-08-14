Clorox Co (CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Clorox declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

