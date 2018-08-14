Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Media coverage about Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cleveland-Cliffs earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 47.8322286239518 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.