Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clementia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTA remained flat at $$8.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,818. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. analysts predict that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

