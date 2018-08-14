Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Posts Earnings Results

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Clearsign Combustion has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
Clearsign Combustion Company Profile
