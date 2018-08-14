Clearfield (CLFD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clearfield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

CLFD stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $185.09 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Clearfield had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

