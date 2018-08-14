ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock (CTR) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CTR) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 142,368 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 660,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 25,223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 526,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the period.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Common Stock

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return, consisting of cash distributions and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in energy master limited partnerships (MLPs).

