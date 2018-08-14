Clarkson PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 24 (CKN)

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) announced a dividend on Monday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 2,640 ($33.68) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,454 ($31.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,475 ($44.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Clarkson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.82) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Peter Anker sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,635 ($33.61), for a total value of £461,125 ($588,244.67). Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,694 ($34.37), for a total value of £26,886.12 ($34,297.90).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

