Clarkson PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 24 (CKN)

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) announced a dividend on Monday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CKN opened at GBX 2,640 ($33.68) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,454 ($31.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,475 ($44.33).
Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Clarkson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.82) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.
