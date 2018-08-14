Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 975,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 124,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

