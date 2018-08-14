Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,119,782 shares, a decline of 4.7% from the July 13th total of 42,120,412 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,519,112 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 279,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 126,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,603,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 594,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 163,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

