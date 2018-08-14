Cinemark (CNK) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.63.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.49. 34,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,877. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 376,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 14.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.