Cinedigm (CIDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CIDM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,205. The company has a market cap of $53.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.27. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

