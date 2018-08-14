CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 32,341 Shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 379.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,341 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Gabelli raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of AMCX opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $69.02.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $761.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.99 million. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 278.30% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $154,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,351.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,787. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

