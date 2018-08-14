CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,875.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $439,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,311. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

