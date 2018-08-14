CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 277,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

