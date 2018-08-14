CI Financial (CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Desjardins

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.75.

CIX opened at C$21.53 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.01 and a 52 week high of C$30.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.04 per share, with a total value of C$1,188,760.00. Also, Director Roy Ratnavel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,260.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

