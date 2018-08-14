China Mobile (CHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of China Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut shares of China Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

China Mobile stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,884. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in China Mobile by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

