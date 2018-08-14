Chimerix (CMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 83,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,603. The company has a market cap of $210.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.36. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,582.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.94%. equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Ernest Mario sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,814.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider M Michelle Berrey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 325,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,652. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 605,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chimerix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Chimerix by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.