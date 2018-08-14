Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,217 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,265,000 after buying an additional 166,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,918,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,292,000 after buying an additional 139,022 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,794,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,312,000 after buying an additional 487,099 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 144.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,520,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,518,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JEC shares. Macquarie upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “$66.12” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,357.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.10 per share, with a total value of $256,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,883.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

