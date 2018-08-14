Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 128,853 HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 128,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,003,400.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Stegeman sold 18,826 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $804,058.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,635.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock worth $98,756,483. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.