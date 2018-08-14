Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake Lifted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 117.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,444 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,499,000 after acquiring an additional 115,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,874,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 166.3% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,085,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,344,000 after acquiring an additional 678,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 949,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHSP opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

