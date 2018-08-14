Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

CQP opened at $39.35 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

