Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

CHFC stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.94. 323,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Chemical Financial has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $195.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

In other news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,029,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,003,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,945,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258,881 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,269,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,943,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

