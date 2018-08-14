CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CEU. AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.16.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CEU stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,438. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Dale Zandee sold 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$47,389.16. Also, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,331 shares of company stock valued at $71,484 and have sold 29,102 shares valued at $148,705.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.