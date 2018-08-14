Centurion (CNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $212.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $193,778.00 and $212.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

