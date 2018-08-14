Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Receives C$16.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.27.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Craig Reid acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,061.00.

Shares of CVE opened at C$13.00 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.02 and a twelve month high of C$14.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.